Toyota Financial Services India reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.69% to Rs 428.69 crore

Net loss of Toyota Financial Services India reported to Rs 26.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.69% to Rs 428.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.14% to Rs 7.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.64% to Rs 1523.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1046.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.