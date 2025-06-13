Electronica Finance standalone net profit rises 14.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 149.24 crore

Net profit of Electronica Finance rose 14.22% to Rs 20.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 149.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.88% to Rs 47.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 541.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 480.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.