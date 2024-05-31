Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U.P.Asbestos standalone net profit rises 30.26% in the March 2024 quarter

U.P.Asbestos standalone net profit rises 30.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.04% to Rs 56.44 crore

Net profit of U.P.Asbestos rose 30.26% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 56.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.15% to Rs 5.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 196.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales56.4455.86 1 196.92194.03 1 OPM %5.946.59 -8.128.69 - PBDT3.032.10 44 11.3710.12 12 PBT1.341.26 6 6.606.02 10 NP0.990.76 30 5.484.45 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

U.P.Asbestos standalone net profit rises 155.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

LIC Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 13,763 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6/ share

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story