Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Cools, Industrial Output Beats; Pharma Leads Gains

U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Cools, Industrial Output Beats; Pharma Leads Gains

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Producer prices stay flat in June, easing inflation fears. Strong J&J earnings boost pharma stocks while ASML and energy shares drag markets.

The Dow advanced 231.49 points (0.5%) to 44,254.78, the Nasdaq rose 52.69 points (0.3%) to 20,730.49 and the S&P 500 climbed 19.94 points (0.3%) to 6,263.70.

Producer prices were flat in June after a 0.3% rise in May. Annual PPI growth slowed to 2.3%, easing inflation worries. The Fed is still expected to hold rates until September. Meanwhile, U.S. industrial production rose more than expected in June. This signals ongoing economic strength.

ASML shares moved sharply lower after the semiconductor equipment maker warned it may see no growth in 2026. Morgan Stanley (MS) too moved downwards despite reporting second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) surged after reporting better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.

Pharmaceutical stocks was significantly strong on the upbeat J&J earnings, driving the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index up by 1.6%. Biotechnology and healthcare stocks were notably strong with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index advancing by 1.5% and the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index climbing by 1.2%. Energy stocks came as the price of crude oil saw further downside, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index down by 1.5% and 1.3%.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index closed just below the unchanged line while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped by 0.3%. The major European markets too moved downside while the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6%, the German DAX Index slipped by 0.2% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1%.

In the bond market, treasuries regained ground after moving notably lower on Tuesday. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.4 bps to 4.45%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Angel One Q1 PAT tanks 61% YoY to Rs 114 cr

GMR Airports gains as passenger traffic climbs 3% YoY in Q1 FY26

PNC Infratech jumps on winning bid for solar+storage project from NHPC

Tech Mahindra slips after Q1 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 1,141 cr

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 1.67%

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story