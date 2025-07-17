Angel One Q1 PAT tanks 61% YoY to Rs 114 cr

Angel One's consolidated net profit declined 60.89% to Rs 114.47 crore on a 18.85% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,140.5 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax tanked 58.56% year on year to Rs 164.44 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortization, & taxes (EBDAT) in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 194.40 crore (down 53.64% YoY). EBDAT margin slipped to 21.8% in Q1 FY26 as against 37.7% posted in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY26, client base jumped 31.35% to 32.47 million, compared with 24.72 million Q1 FY25.

The companys gross client acquisition fell 41.5% to 0.55 million in June 2025 as against 0.94 million in June 2024.

The company's broking client funding book hits record high of Rs 48,000 crore as of June 2025. Angel One's asset management arm launches 2 new schemes in Q1FY26, taking total to 5; AUM at Rs 340 crore as of June 2025. Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director said, India is at the cusp of a financial revolution, with digital adoption accelerating and vast sections still underserved. At Angel One, we are using technology, data and AI to bridge the gap, creating smarter and more inclusive access to financial services. Our product-agnostic fintech platform already addresses the full spectrum of client needs, from investing and borrowing to protecting and planning, through one seamless, trusted experience. With the next wave of growth coming from beyond Tier 1 cities, the opportunity for inclusive impact is both vast and urgent.

Powered by data and platform intelligence, our focus remains on delivering low-cost, high-engagement services at scale, strengthening our position as Indias most client-centric, technology-driven fintech platform. We are building Angel One to grow with every clients financial journey intelligent, responsive and designed to empower a billion lives. Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO said, Angel Ones platform continues to deliver healthy performance in a dynamic business environment. This quarter we added over 1.5 million clients and maintained a stable market shares of 15.3% in NSE active clients and 19.7% in overall retail equity turnover, a testament to the resilience and scalability of our model. We are embedding intelligence across every layer of our operations, harnessing the power of data, AI and advanced analytics to deliver more meaningful engagement, improve retention and drive greater efficiency across the ecosystem.

These capabilities are enabling us to deepen client relationships, unlock higher lifetime value and sustained operating leverage, even as we diversify revenues through credit, wealth and asset management verticals that are scaling steadily. Our brand investments, including IPL and other high-visibility digital campaigns, are building trust, credibility and recall at scale, laying a strong foundation for broader adoption and cross-sell our expanding product suite. As we grow, our focus remains on disciplined execution, innovation and staying ahead of evolving client needs. We are confident that our intelligent, data driven platform will continue to compound value, strengthen our leadership position and take us closer to our vision of being Indias most trusted fintech platform, empowering a billion lives through the power of data and technology.