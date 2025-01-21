UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 26.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.03% to Rs 6219.96 croreNet profit of UCO Bank rose 26.71% to Rs 640.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 505.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.03% to Rs 6219.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5551.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6219.965551.89 12 OPM %58.7262.68 -PBDT996.18776.89 28 PBT996.18776.89 28 NP640.16505.23 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content