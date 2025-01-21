UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 26.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.03% to Rs 6219.96 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 26.71% to Rs 640.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 505.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.03% to Rs 6219.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5551.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6219.965551.8958.7262.68996.18776.89996.18776.89640.16505.23

