UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 50.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 50.37% to Rs 606.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 403.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.47% to Rs 6078.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5218.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

