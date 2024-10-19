UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 50.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 16.47% to Rs 6078.36 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 50.37% to Rs 606.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 403.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.47% to Rs 6078.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5218.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6078.365218.82 16 OPM %61.2663.14 -PBDT938.76639.80 47 PBT938.76639.80 47 NP606.80403.54 50

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

