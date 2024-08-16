Udayshivakumar Infra standalone net profit declines 64.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.45% to Rs 55.42 croreNet profit of Udayshivakumar Infra declined 64.60% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales55.42116.56 -52 OPM %10.167.82 -PBDT4.118.40 -51 PBT2.456.91 -65 NP1.835.17 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News