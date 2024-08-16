Udayshivakumar Infra standalone net profit declines 64.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.45% to Rs 55.42 crore

Net profit of Udayshivakumar Infra declined 64.60% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.55.42116.5610.167.824.118.402.456.911.835.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp