Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seal Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the January 15 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ending months of speculation. The leaders made the announcement at a joint press conference in Mumbai.

Raj Thackeray said the next Mumbai mayor would be Marathi and from the alliance, but did not spell out seat-sharing details for the BMC. Uddhav Thackeray said seat sharing has been finalised for the Nashik Municipal Corporation, which goes to polls on January 15 along with the BMC, and added that talks are underway for other civic bodies across Maharashtra.