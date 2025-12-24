Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seal Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seal Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the January 15 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ending months of speculation. The leaders made the announcement at a joint press conference in Mumbai.

Raj Thackeray said the next Mumbai mayor would be Marathi and from the alliance, but did not spell out seat-sharing details for the BMC. Uddhav Thackeray said seat sharing has been finalised for the Nashik Municipal Corporation, which goes to polls on January 15 along with the BMC, and added that talks are underway for other civic bodies across Maharashtra.

Media reports suggest Shiv Sena (UBT) may contest around 145-150 seats in Mumbai, while the MNS could field candidates in 65-70 seats, with 10-12 seats likely for Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar). MNS leaders said workers of both parties have accepted the alliance and expressed confidence of smooth coordination. Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said talks with the Indian National Congress are currently off, with the party opting to contest the BMC on its own.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

