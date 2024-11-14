Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.62 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 3781.03 crore

Net loss of Uflex reported to Rs 64.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 63.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 3781.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3297.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3781.033297.4510.3811.70234.79273.3861.64109.78-64.6263.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News