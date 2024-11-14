Uravi T and Wedge Lamps standalone net profit declines 48.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 11.12 crore

Net profit of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps declined 48.28% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.1210.6213.4916.481.001.380.450.800.300.58

