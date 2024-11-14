Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps standalone net profit declines 48.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:37 AM IST
Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 11.12 crore

Net profit of Uravi T and Wedge Lamps declined 48.28% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.1210.62 5 OPM %13.4916.48 -PBDT1.001.38 -28 PBT0.450.80 -44 NP0.300.58 -48

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

