Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.00% to Rs 361.42 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 0.58% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 361.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 350.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales361.42350.90 3 OPM %11.3611.08 -PBDT33.8131.03 9 PBT16.0415.09 6 NP12.0312.10 -1
