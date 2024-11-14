Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.00% to Rs 361.42 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 0.58% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 361.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 350.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

