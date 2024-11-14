Tolins Tyres standalone net profit rises 29.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:37 AM IST
Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 49.82 crore

Net profit of Tolins Tyres rose 29.16% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 49.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales49.8238.79 28 OPM %19.6318.77 -PBDT8.135.16 58 PBT7.574.83 57 NP5.674.39 29

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

