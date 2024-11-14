Tolins Tyres standalone net profit rises 29.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 49.82 crore

Net profit of Tolins Tyres rose 29.16% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 49.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.49.8238.7919.6318.778.135.167.574.835.674.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News