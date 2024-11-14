Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 89.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 42.88 croreNet profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem declined 89.88% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 42.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales42.8842.01 2 OPM %19.3129.83 -PBDT5.038.03 -37 PBT1.044.21 -75 NP0.262.57 -90
