Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 89.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 42.88 crore

Net profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem declined 89.88% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 42.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.42.8842.0119.3129.835.038.031.044.210.262.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News