Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uflex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 168.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Uflex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 168.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 3777.06 crore

Net profit of Uflex reported to Rs 168.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 270.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 3777.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3402.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 142.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 690.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 14845.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13188.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3777.063402.34 11 14845.1513188.63 13 OPM %10.9410.76 -11.2610.37 - PBDT288.21308.09 -6 1120.75977.84 15 PBT111.90143.04 -22 425.88322.36 32 NP168.57-270.90 LP 142.32-690.99 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 18.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 394.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 1.58% in the March 2025 quarter

BirlaNu reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S & T Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story