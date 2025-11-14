Uflex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.96% to Rs 3744.63 crore

Net profit of Uflex reported to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 64.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.96% to Rs 3744.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3781.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3744.633781.0310.3210.38227.19234.7937.7861.6426.91-64.62

