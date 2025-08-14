Uflex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 58.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 3837.90 crore

Net profit of Uflex reported to Rs 58.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 98.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 3837.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3602.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3837.903602.8411.8211.34276.06278.4489.34105.0758.02-98.45

