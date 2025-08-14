Black Box consolidated net profit rises 27.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.57% to Rs 1386.74 crore

Net profit of Black Box rose 27.88% to Rs 47.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.57% to Rs 1386.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1423.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1386.741423.387.568.0684.3681.8057.8055.5147.4337.09

