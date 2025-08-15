Home / Markets / Capital Market News / La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2025 quarter

La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 65.27 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG rose 7.14% to Rs 25.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 65.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 72.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales65.2772.85 -10 OPM %36.9736.60 -PBDT37.1836.39 2 PBT32.2031.67 2 NP25.3523.66 7

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

