La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of La Opala RG rose 7.14% to Rs 25.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 65.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 72.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.65.2772.8536.9736.6037.1836.3932.2031.6725.3523.66

