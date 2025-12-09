UPI has around 49% share in global real-time payment system transaction volume

Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that Unified Payments Interface or UPI has been Recognized as worlds largest Real-Time Payment System by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). IMF has recognized UPI as the worlds largest retail fast-payment system (FPS) by transaction volume. Further, as per ACI Worldwide report on Prime Time for Real-Time 2024, UPI has around 49% share in the global real-time payment system transaction volume. As of October 31, 2025, approximately 5.45 crore digital touch points have been deployed through PIDF in tier-3 to 6 centers. Further, as of FY 2024-25, a total of 56.86 crore QR were deployed to approximately 6.5 crore merchants.

