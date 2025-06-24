Cochin Shipyard arm secures order to build two luxury river cruise vessels

Cochin Shipyard announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hooghly Cochin Shipyard (Hooghly CSL), has secured a notable order from Heritage River Journeys, which operates under the brand Antara River Cruises.

As per the companys classification, the value of a Notable contract ranges from ₹100 crore to ₹250 crore.

The contract entails the construction of two luxury river cruise vessels for deployment on the Brahmaputra River, aiming to boost premium inland waterway tourism in the region. While the agreement for the first vessel has been signed, a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued for the second.

Antara River Cruises is known for offering immersive luxury voyages across the Ganga, Padma, and Brahmaputra river systems. Its flagship vessel, Ganga Vilas, holds the record for the worlds longest river cruise, covering over 3,200 km across 27 rivers. The journey has been featured in the Limca Book of Records.