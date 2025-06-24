Gland Pharma gains after receiving EIR from USFDA for Visakhapatnam facility

Gland Pharma rose 1.62% to Rs 1,772 after the company announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), indicating the closure of the inspection at its Visakhapatnam facility.

As per the exchange filing dated 25 February 2025, the USFDA had conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) for sterile APIs at the companys facility located at JNPC, Visakhapatnam, between 19 February and 25 February 2025.

The inspection concluded with three Form 483 observations, which the company clarified were procedural in nature. The firm stated that these are not repeated observations and are unrelated to data integrity. The company intends to submit the required corrective and preventive actions (CAPA) to the USFDA within the stipulated timeline.