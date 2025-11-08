Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 21.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.93% to Rs 455.40 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 21.93% to Rs 43.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.93% to Rs 455.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 330.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

