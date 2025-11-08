Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.90% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.90% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.670.69-59.70-52.17-0.37-0.19-0.39-0.21-0.28-0.16

