B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 6.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 40.80 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India rose 6.35% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 40.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.8035.8511.8412.084.834.694.304.223.182.99

