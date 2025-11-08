Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.210.1847.6244.440.100.080.100.080.070.06

