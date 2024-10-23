Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 22.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.00% to Rs 330.16 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 22.95% to Rs 35.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.00% to Rs 330.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 244.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.330.16244.5757.9159.6660.8249.5650.1140.7935.5228.89

