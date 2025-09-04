UIDAI records 221 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions in August 2025, up 10% on year

Aadhaar number holders executed over 221 crore authentication transactions in August 2025, more than the previous month this year as well as the corresponding month in the previous fiscal. The August 2025 authentication transactions are over 10.3% more than such transactions recorded in August 2024. This is indicative of the growing usage and utility of Aadhaar, as well as the growth of digital economy in the country. The growing usage shows, how Aadhaar based authentication has been playing the role of a facilitator for effective welfare delivery, and voluntarily availing various services offered by service providers.
The Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions are also witnessing consistent growth, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) data shows. In August 2025, at least 18.6 crore face authentication transactions were executed, as against 6.04 Cr such transactions during the same period last year. So far, around 213 crore face authentication transactions have been executed. On Sept 1, UIDAI observed the highest ever face authentication transactions in a single day - over 1.5 crore; the previous high was recorded on 1 August 2025, when over 1.28 crore such transactions were executed.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
