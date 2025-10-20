Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement Q2 PAT rises 75% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

UltraTech Cement Q2 PAT rises 75% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The cement major reported a 75.23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,231.58 crore for Q2 FY26, with revenue from operations growing 20.33% YoY to Rs 19,606.93 crore.

Net sales stood at Rs 19,371 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 21.32% increase from Rs 15,967 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY26 was Rs 1,655.83 crore, marking a growth of 88.31% from Rs 879.30 crore in Q2 FY25

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 3,268 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 45.05% from the Rs 2,253 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

The company reported consolidated sales volumes of 33.85 million tonnes, up 6.9% YoY. Energy costs fell 7% YoY, while raw material costs rose 5% due to higher fly ash and slag prices. Operating EBITDA per ton for UltraTechs existing 166.76 mtpa assets stood at Rs 966 per ton.

Domestic grey cement sales grew 22.3% YoY, excluding India Cements and Kesoram volumes from the previous year. The acquired India Cements and Kesoram assets generated operating EBITDA of Rs 386 per ton and Rs 755 per ton, respectively, with 55% of Kesoram and 31% of India Cements volumes already transitioned under the UltraTech brand. The company also implemented GST 2.0 from 22 September 2025, passing full benefits of GST rate reductions to customers.

Additionally, the major cement company approved Rs 10,255 crore to expand cement production by 22.8 mtpa, including subsidiary India Cements, through brownfield and greenfield projects. Commercial production from the new capacities will start in phases from FY28, raising total global cement capacity to 240.76 mtpa.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, stated, India is now a commanding force in the global cement landscape, and UltraTech stands at the helm as its foremost champion. This latest capacity expansion follows more than Rs 50,000 crores invested over the past five years, underscoring deep and sustained confidence in the Indian economy and the scale of its infrastructure ambitions. Capital, when deployed strategically, has a catalytic effect. It energises ecosystems, deepens industrial linkages, and creates durable employment

With this investment, we are reinforcing momentum across core sectors and contributing meaningfully to the acceleration of Indias economic flywheel. As India enters a transformative era of infrastructure and economic development, UltraTech is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for cement and contribute meaningfully to the nations journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 154.86 mtpa.

Shares of UltraTech Cement shed 0.50% to Rs 12,299.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 10.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 54.77% in the September 2025 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 5.60% in the September 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities; China's GDP rises by 4.8% in Q3

Stock Alert: Reliance, IRCON, Crisil, HDFC Bank, REC, Tata Tech, Sterling & Wilson

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story