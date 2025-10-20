UltraTech Cement Q2 PAT rises 75% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

The cement major reported a 75.23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,231.58 crore for Q2 FY26, with revenue from operations growing 20.33% YoY to Rs 19,606.93 crore.Net sales stood at Rs 19,371 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 21.32% increase from Rs 15,967 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY26 was Rs 1,655.83 crore, marking a growth of 88.31% from Rs 879.30 crore in Q2 FY25
Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 3,268 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 45.05% from the Rs 2,253 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
The company reported consolidated sales volumes of 33.85 million tonnes, up 6.9% YoY. Energy costs fell 7% YoY, while raw material costs rose 5% due to higher fly ash and slag prices. Operating EBITDA per ton for UltraTechs existing 166.76 mtpa assets stood at Rs 966 per ton.
Domestic grey cement sales grew 22.3% YoY, excluding India Cements and Kesoram volumes from the previous year. The acquired India Cements and Kesoram assets generated operating EBITDA of Rs 386 per ton and Rs 755 per ton, respectively, with 55% of Kesoram and 31% of India Cements volumes already transitioned under the UltraTech brand. The company also implemented GST 2.0 from 22 September 2025, passing full benefits of GST rate reductions to customers.
Additionally, the major cement company approved Rs 10,255 crore to expand cement production by 22.8 mtpa, including subsidiary India Cements, through brownfield and greenfield projects. Commercial production from the new capacities will start in phases from FY28, raising total global cement capacity to 240.76 mtpa.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, stated, India is now a commanding force in the global cement landscape, and UltraTech stands at the helm as its foremost champion. This latest capacity expansion follows more than Rs 50,000 crores invested over the past five years, underscoring deep and sustained confidence in the Indian economy and the scale of its infrastructure ambitions. Capital, when deployed strategically, has a catalytic effect. It energises ecosystems, deepens industrial linkages, and creates durable employment
With this investment, we are reinforcing momentum across core sectors and contributing meaningfully to the acceleration of Indias economic flywheel. As India enters a transformative era of infrastructure and economic development, UltraTech is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for cement and contribute meaningfully to the nations journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 154.86 mtpa.
Shares of UltraTech Cement shed 0.50% to Rs 12,299.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app