Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 10.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank declined 10.47% to Rs 494.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 552.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.42% to Rs 3293.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3123.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3293.003123.6570.9168.62634.68756.82634.68756.82494.92552.78

