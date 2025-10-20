Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 54.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.88% to Rs 27.94 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart declined 54.77% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.88% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.27.9440.4223.1630.334.9510.084.739.793.277.23

