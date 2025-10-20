Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities; China's GDP rises by 4.8% in Q3

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities; China's GDP rises by 4.8% in Q3

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 68.00 points (or 0.26%) in early trade, suggesting a positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 308.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,526.61 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 586.76 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded higher on Monday as investors awaited a series of key economic releases from China.

Chinas economy expanded slightly above expectations in the third quarter of 2025, though growth continued to moderate amid ongoing disinflationary pressures and persistent U.S. trade tensions.

Official data released Monday showed that gross domestic product grew 4.8% year-on-year in the three months to September 30 just above market estimates of 4.7%, but slower than the 5.2% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

Separately, Chinas central bank kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive month, in line with expectations. The one-year loan prime rate was held steady at 3.0%, while the five-year rate remained at 3.5%, despite signs of cooling economic momentum.

On Wall Street, all three major U.S. indices closed higher last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.37 points (0.52%) to 46,190.61, supported by easing concerns over regional banks and a softer U.S. stance in trade discussions with China.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each advanced 0.53%, ending at 6,664.01 and 22,679.98, respectively.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended higher for the third straight session on Friday, supported by renewed foreign inflows, easing U.S. bond yields, a stronger rupee, and festive optimism. The Nifty closed above the 25,700 mark, lifted by gains in FMCG, healthcare, and consumer durables stocks, while IT and metal counters edged lower. The Nifty Bank index touched a record high of 57,830.20 on expectations of strong earnings from major lenders.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 484.53 points or 0.58% to 83,952.19. The Nifty 50 added 124.55 points or 0.49% to 25,709.85. In the past three trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 2.34% and 2.24% each, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

