AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 5.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 5.60% to Rs 76.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 601.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 599.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

