DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 51.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 2840.36 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram rose 51.88% to Rs 178.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 2840.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2379.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.15% to Rs 604.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 447.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 11995.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10865.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
