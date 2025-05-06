Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 51.88% in the March 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 51.88% in the March 2025 quarter

May 06 2025
Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 2840.36 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 51.88% to Rs 178.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 2840.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2379.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.15% to Rs 604.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 447.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 11995.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10865.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2840.362379.06 19 11995.4910865.12 10 OPM %14.2711.15 -11.099.12 - PBDT383.96256.83 49 1319.581001.67 32 PBT269.79176.52 53 909.41698.74 30 NP178.91117.80 52 604.27447.10 35

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

