DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 51.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 2840.36 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 51.88% to Rs 178.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 2840.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2379.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.15% to Rs 604.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 447.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 11995.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10865.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2840.362379.0611995.4910865.1214.2711.1511.099.12383.96256.831319.581001.67269.79176.52909.41698.74178.91117.80604.27447.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News