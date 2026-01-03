Union Bank of India domestic advances jumps 7% YoY in Q3

Union Bank of India has reported a 7.42% rise in domestic advances to Rs 9,80,643 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 9,42,273 crore posted as of 31 December 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, domestic advances rose 4.07% to Rs 9,80,643 crore as of 31 December 2025.

The banks domestic deposits increased 3.35% YoY to Rs 12,22,260 crore as of 31 December 2025 from Rs 11,82,622 crore a year earlier, while declining 0.96% QoQ from Rs 12,34,088 crore as of 30 September 2025.

Domestic CASA deposits were at Rs 4,15,001 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 4.99% year on year (YoY) and 3.28% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

The banks total global business as of 31 December 2024 stood at Rs 21,65,632 crore, up 4.70% YoY and 0.24% QoQ. Global gross advances gained 7.13% YoY and 4.27% QoQ to Rs 10,16,805 crore as of 31 December 2025. Global deposits stood at Rs 12,22,856 crore during the period under review (up 3.36% YoY and down 0.95% QoQ). Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 74.76% stake in the bank. The public lender's standalone net profit declined 10% to Rs 4,249.08 crore on a 1.2% drop in total income to Rs 31,646.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.