J&K Bank gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q3FY26

Jammu & Kashmir Bank said that its gross advances jumped 17.26% to Rs 1,16,247.92 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 99,133.35 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Total business stood at Rs 2,72,109.27 crore as of 31 December 2025, up 13.34%, compared with Rs 2,40,080.49 crore as of 31 December 2024.

CASA deposits rose 1.25% YoY to Rs 68,736.27 crore as of 31 December 2025. CASA ratio reduced to 44.10% as of 31 December 2025 as against 48.17% as of 31 December 2024.

Total deposits increased 10.58% to Rs 1,55,861.35 crore as of 31 Decemeber 2025, compared with Rs 1,40,947.14 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Gross investment declined 2.07% to Rs 40,535.76 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 41,394.29 crore as of 31 December 2024. J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services. The bank reported a 1.91% jump in net profit to Rs 494.11 crore on a 2.04% decline in total income to Rs 3,446.71 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined 10.31%, and revenue rose 0.79% in Q2 FY26. Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank rallied 1.29% to close at Rs 102.35 on the BSE on 2 January 2026.