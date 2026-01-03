3C IT Solutions bags domestic orders worth nearly Rs 3.75 crore

Orders include Lenovo notebooks and desktop computers from domestic clients

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) said it has secured two domestic purchase orders aggregating nearly Rs 3.75 crore.

The company received an order worth Rs 2.75 crore from Kay Kay Overseas Corporation for the supply of 1,000 Lenovo notebooks.

Separately, Bajaj Housing Finance placed an order valued at Rs 99.94 lakh for the supply of 140 desktop computers.

Both orders were received in the ordinary course of business.

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) is engaged in the business of retail selling of laptops, accessories, related products and other networking components.