Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3C IT Solutions bags domestic orders worth nearly Rs 3.75 crore

3C IT Solutions bags domestic orders worth nearly Rs 3.75 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Orders include Lenovo notebooks and desktop computers from domestic clients

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) said it has secured two domestic purchase orders aggregating nearly Rs 3.75 crore.

The company received an order worth Rs 2.75 crore from Kay Kay Overseas Corporation for the supply of 1,000 Lenovo notebooks.

Separately, Bajaj Housing Finance placed an order valued at Rs 99.94 lakh for the supply of 140 desktop computers.

Both orders were received in the ordinary course of business.

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) is engaged in the business of retail selling of laptops, accessories, related products and other networking components.

On a standalone basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in H1FY26 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in H1FY25. Net sales declined 9.79% year-on-year to Rs 21.19 crore in H1FY26.

Shares of 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) fell 0.50% to settle at Rs 15.92 on Friday, 2 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNB records 8% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q3

Mahindra Finance Q3 disbursements climb 7% YoY to Rs 17,600-cr

J&K Bank gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q3FY26

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs new property in Jodhpur

NIBE bags Rs 293-cr defence order from Indian Army

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story