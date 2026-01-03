Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs new property in Jodhpur

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels (ROHL) announced the signing of a new leisure property in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The upcoming Regenta Hotel, Jodhpur will be operated under a hotel management agreement, reinforcing ROHL's asset-light expansion strategy and strengthening its presence in culturally significant leisure destinations across India.

The 200-key all-suite property is strategically located near the Jodhpur High Court at Shatabdi Circle on New Pali Road, offering seamless access to the city's key commercial districts and heritage attractions. Spread across 3,623 sq. m., the hotel is being developed as a leisure-focused destination catering to travellers seeking enhanced comfort, longer stays, and immersive experiences in the Blue City.