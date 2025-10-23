Union Bank of India soars 1.44%

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 143.7, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 143.7, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Union Bank of India has risen around 3.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 6.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7853.3, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.9 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 144.08, up 1.89% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 30.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.