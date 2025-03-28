Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Cabinet approves additional installment of Dearness Allowance representing rise of 2%

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Union Cabinet approved to release of an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2025 representing an increase of 2% over the existing rate of 53% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs. 6614.04 crore per annum. This will benefit about 48.66 lakh Central Government employees and 66.55 lakhs pensioners.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

