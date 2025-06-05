Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Commerce Minister to Lead Indian Business Delegation at India-Italy Growth Forum

Union Commerce Minister to Lead Indian Business Delegation at India-Italy Growth Forum

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal is on his official visit to Italy. The two-day visit is scheduled for June 4-5, 2025, following the conclusion of his engagements in France focused on advancing India-France economic cooperation. The Italy leg of the visit reaffirms India's commitment to enhancing strategic and economic ties with key European partners and deepening bilateral trade and investment collaboration with Italy. During the visit, the Minister will co-chair the 22nd Session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) with H.E. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. This engagement takes place in the context of a defining phase in India-Italy bilateral relations, following the launch of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-2029. The JSAP is built on ten thematic pillars, with economic cooperation as a core area of focus.

The 22nd JCEC session will offer both sides an opportunity to assess progress and identify new avenues for collaboration in high-impact areas such as Industry 4.0, agritech, digitalization, energy transition, sustainable mobility, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). These deliberations are expected to further strengthen bilateral economic connectivity and foster strategic industrial partnerships. Goyal will also lead a high-level Indian business delegation to the India-Italy Growth Forum in Brescia, a major industrial hub. The Forum will bring together key enterprises and stakeholders from both countries to promote investment, build business-to-business linkages, and explore synergies in sectors aligned with innovation and sustainability.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

