Power Grid gains after acquiring MEL Power Transmission for Rs 8.53 crore

Power Grid Corporation of India added 1.87% to Rs 294 after the company said that it has acquired MEL Power Transmission (MPTL), a special purpose vehicle, for an aggregate value of Rs 8.53 crore.
The acquisition, completed on 4 June 2025, was made under tariff-based competitive bidding as part of the transmission system for evacuating power from Mahan Energens generating station in Madhya Pradesh.
The deal includes 10,000 equity shares at face value, along with MPTLs assets and liabilities as on the acquisition date. The final acquisition cost is subject to adjustments based on the audited financials of MPTL.
The transmission project involves the establishment of a 400 kV double circuit transmission line and associated bays at the Rewa PowerGrid substation. It will be developed on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis.
MPTL, incorporated on 19 November 2024, by PFC Consulting (PFCCL) the designated bid process coordinator has not yet commenced operations and has reported no turnover. The company is aligned with PowerGrids core transmission business and was acquired following PowerGrids successful bid for the project.
The acquisition is not classified as a related party transaction, and PowerGrid held no prior interest in MPTL. Regulatory approvals for the grant of a transmission licence and adoption of transmission charges will be sought from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission following the acquisition.
Before this deal, neither Power Grid nor its promoter group held any interest in MPTL, the company informed.
The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.
The companys consolidated net profit fell marginally to Rs 4,142.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4,166.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 2.48% YoY to Rs 12,275.35 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app