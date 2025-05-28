National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 2.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 76.13 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies declined 2.29% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 76.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.24% to Rs 9.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 310.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

76.1369.20310.64269.228.058.328.148.514.754.5519.5817.682.973.0612.5311.712.132.189.038.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News