National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 2.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 76.13 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies declined 2.29% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 76.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.24% to Rs 9.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.39% to Rs 310.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales76.1369.20 10 310.64269.22 15 OPM %8.058.32 -8.148.51 - PBDT4.754.55 4 19.5817.68 11 PBT2.973.06 -3 12.5311.71 7 NP2.132.18 -2 9.038.42 7

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

