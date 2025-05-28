Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cybele Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cybele Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales decline 6.77% to Rs 8.40 crore

Net loss of Cybele Industries reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.37% to Rs 21.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.409.01 -7 21.5135.48 -39 OPM %-5.1213.43 --46.542.34 - PBDT-0.871.59 PL -11.080.52 PL PBT-0.991.39 PL -11.55-0.27 -4178 NP-0.991.63 PL -11.81-0.07 -16771

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

