Welterman International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Welterman International reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

