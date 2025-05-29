Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.93% to Rs 72.90 crore

Net Loss of Uniphos Enterprises reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.93% to Rs 72.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 120.16% to Rs 111.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

