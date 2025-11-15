Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 571.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 86.78% to Rs 136.05 crore

Net Loss of Unitech reported to Rs 571.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 630.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 86.78% to Rs 136.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.136.0572.842.26-331.08-737.89-766.39-738.93-768.02-571.87-630.50

