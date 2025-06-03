United Breweries announces closure of Mangalore unit

United Breweries has announced plans to shut down operations at its Mangalore brewery unit in Karnataka, effective 30 June 2025.

The company has decided to close its brewery unit located at Plot No. 310, 311, 322E Industrial Area, Baikampady, Mangalore 575011, Karnataka.

The company has initiated a strategic consolidation of capacity and is pursuing an expansion at its Nanjangud Brewery in Mysuru, where it is making significant investments to enhance supply chain efficiencies. This expansion will play a pivotal role in meeting future demand efficiently and sustainably through enhanced operations within Karnataka. The closure of the Mangalore Brewery will not impact the companys business performance in the state.

The company reaffirmed its strong and enduring commitment to the state, its communities, and its consumers. It also emphasized its dedication to taking all necessary and responsible steps to support its employees and workmen through this transition. United Breweries, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.88% to Rs 97.76 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 81.55 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 8.89% YoY to Rs 2,322.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter.