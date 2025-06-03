Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries announces closure of Mangalore unit

United Breweries announces closure of Mangalore unit

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

United Breweries has announced plans to shut down operations at its Mangalore brewery unit in Karnataka, effective 30 June 2025.

The company has decided to close its brewery unit located at Plot No. 310, 311, 322E Industrial Area, Baikampady, Mangalore 575011, Karnataka.

The company has initiated a strategic consolidation of capacity and is pursuing an expansion at its Nanjangud Brewery in Mysuru, where it is making significant investments to enhance supply chain efficiencies. This expansion will play a pivotal role in meeting future demand efficiently and sustainably through enhanced operations within Karnataka. The closure of the Mangalore Brewery will not impact the companys business performance in the state.

The company reaffirmed its strong and enduring commitment to the state, its communities, and its consumers. It also emphasized its dedication to taking all necessary and responsible steps to support its employees and workmen through this transition.

United Breweries, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.88% to Rs 97.76 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 81.55 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 8.89% YoY to Rs 2,322.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Shares of United Breweries shed 0.09% to Rs 2011.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sika Interplant Systems soars after signing license agreement with Collins Aerospace

MIC Electronics receives Rs 1.11 crore order from East Central Railway

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares in demand

Nifty below 24,700 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Panacea Biotec announces inclusion of EmulsiPan into prestigious CEPI Adjuvant Library

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story