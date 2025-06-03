Panacea Biotec announces inclusion of EmulsiPan into prestigious CEPI Adjuvant Library

Panacea Biotec announced the listing of EmulsiPan in the CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) Library of adjuvants to support the scientific community in advancing vaccine and biotherapeutic development. EmulsiPan has been recognized for its potential in enhancing the efficacy and dose-sparing effects.

EmulsiPan is an oil-in-water emulsion adjuvant and is produced by nano-emulsification of squalene along with surfactants and buffers. Squalene is a naturally occurring biodegradable and biocompatible triterpene hydrocarbon found in many plants as well as in humans. EmulsiPan is a ready-to-use sterile emulsion, supplied in a 10 mL USP Type I glass vial for research purposes. It is designed for storage at 2-8C and maintains stability for over 2-years under recommended conditions.