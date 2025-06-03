Nifty below 24,650; realty shares in demand

The frontline indices traded with moderate losses in early afternoon trade amid global trade tensions. Market participants will closely monitor domestic economic indicators and global trade development. The Nifty traded below the 24,650 mark. Realty shares extended gains for the second consecutive session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 389.42 points or 0.48% to 80,984.33. The Nifty 50 index fell 103.55 points or 0.42% to 24,611.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.25%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,913 shares rose and 1,929 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.55% to 17.43. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 24,730.20, at a premium of 118.25 points as compared with the spot at 24,611.95. The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 54.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 51.3 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 1.32% to 984.10. The index rallied 3.66% in the past two trading sessions.

Sobha (up 6.39%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.37%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.14%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.09%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.46%), Anant Raj (up 1.29%), Godrej Properties (up 0.56%) advanced. On the other hand, Raymond (down 1.63%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.57%) and DLF (down 0.48%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.99%. The company announced that its water & effluent treatment (WET) vertical has secured significant orders from the Public Health Engineering Department of Rajasthan. MIC Electronics shed 0.78%. The company said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1.11 crore from the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division of East Central Railway.